Saudi Arabia plans to host peace talks on Ukraine between kyiv, Western countries and developing world powers such as Brazil and India, but without Russia, as announced this Saturday The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The meeting is scheduled for August 5 and 6 and, according to newspaper sources, it will bring together senior officials from up to 30 countries in the city of Jeddah.

According to Western diplomats quoted by the WSJ, the hope is that these talks could culminate in a peace summit this year, in which international leaders would endorse common principles to resolve the war in Ukraine, which, in turn, could serve as a basis. for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow that are more favorable to the Ukrainians.

The Jeddah meeting would follow up on another held in June in Copenhagen between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, European countries, Brazil, India, Turkey and South Africa and about which little information was released. According to the WWJit is expected that in this new appointment the Security adviser will participate on the US side White House National, Jake Sullivan, who just visited Saudi Arabia this week.

The choice of the Arab country for this meeting would seek, according to Western diplomats, to favor the possible participation of China, which maintains good relations with Russia, but also with Saudi Arabia.

