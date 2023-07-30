According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the meeting will be held on August 5 and 6 and should have representatives from 30 countries

Saudi Arabia will host a meeting to discuss peace talks for the Ukraine war. The meeting will be held in the city of Jeddah on August 5th and 6th and should include representatives from up to 30 countries, including Brazil.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to attend the meeting. Russia must not attend. The information is from the American newspaper Wall Street Journal.

In addition, the United Kingdom, Poland and South Africa are among the countries that have confirmed their presence. Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia were also invited.

According to the newspaper, the meeting takes place at a time when Ukraine and its Western allies are seeking to increase support from developing countries considered important and neutral in the conflict, such as Brazil and India.

In this context, Saudi Arabia tries to play a more expressive role in Ukraine’s diplomacy after the US have accused in October 2022 OPEC+ –a group led by the Arab kingdom– to align itself with Russia.

The efforts are still expected to result in a “peace summit” later this year, according to the WSJ. On that occasion, a document with principles that could support the end of the war and favor the Ukrainians would be signed.

BRAZIL AND THE WAR

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated several times that he wanted to create a “peace club” to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. would be part of the group countries “relevant” with contact with the “2 sides”such as China, USA, Turkey, India and member nations of the EU (European Union).

On June 22, Lula it returned to say that the only possible alternative for peace in Ukraine is to stop the war and bring Russians and Ukrainians face to face at the negotiating table.

The president said that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin think they will win the war. But, in the PT’s assessment, to end the conflict, those involved will have to give in.

“A peace agreement is not a surrender. Peace agreement, the 2 involved have to win something, otherwise there is no agreement. If you have a proposal that both have to give 100%, there is no agreement, that is surrender, that is imposition”he said.

The head of the Special Advisory Office of the Presidency of the Republic for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, participated in a conference on the conflict in Europe held in June in Copenhagen, Denmark. Amorim also went to Moscow, Russia, in April and met with Putin. In May, he met with the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Vice Chancellor Andrii Melnik.