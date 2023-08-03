Saudi Arabia will extend to September the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day in its crude production that it began to implement in July, while leaving open the possibility of extending the adjustment, increasing its scope or carrying out both options, as reported by the official agency Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day for another month, which came into force in July, to include the month of September, which can be extended or deepened,” the agency said, citing an official source from the Ministry. of energy of the country.

Thus, Saudi Arabia’s crude production for the month of September will be approximately 9 million barrels per day, in line with the data expected in August.

In this sense, the source specified that the adjustment of one million barrels per day is added to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which runs until the end of December 2024.

Likewise, he affirmed that this additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by the OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of the oil markets.

For its part, Russia announced this Thursday the extension to September of the voluntary cut in its crude exports, although in this case it will limit the reduction to 300,000 barrels per day instead of the 500,000 barrels per day in August.

In statements collected by Russian agencies, the country’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, has defended that the announced adjustment is part of the efforts to balance the oil market.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter