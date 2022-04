Haje 2016: this year, pilgrims under the age of 65 who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to participate| Photo: EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The government of Saudi Arabia said on Saturday (9) that it will allow up to 1 million people to participate in the 2022 Hajj, the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, which will take place between July 7 and 12.

In the previous two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the pilgrimage was restricted to just 1,000 visitors from the country itself in 2020 and 60,000 last year. In 2019, before the pandemic, there were 2.5 million.

The Saudi government said that pilgrims under the age of 65 who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to participate. Participants from abroad will be allowed this year, but must also present a recent negative PCR test.

A pilgrimage to Mecca is mandatory at least once in a lifetime for all adult Muslims, provided they have the financial and health conditions to do so.