Saudi Arabia has threatened to sell off European Union (EU) debt securities. According to sources, the Arab state has given a “clear signal” to the West about the need to comply with international law. However, the country’s Finance Ministry does not support such retaliatory measures.

Our relations with the G7 and other countries are based on mutual respect, and we continue to discuss all issues that promote global growth and enhance the resilience of the international financial system. Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia

Saudi hint holds back Western countries

Earlier it became known that Riyadh threatened to sell G7 bonds in case of confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Federation. Defending them, the representative of Riyadh expressed disagreement with the very idea of ​​using these funds to help Ukraine and separately hinted at the fate of French securities. Later, the Saudi Arabian authorities denied rumors about an ultimatum and stated that they did not threaten the “Seven” because of the plan to seize Russian assets.

However, Bloomberg sources cite the Saudis’ hints as one of the reasons why the G7 countries have not yet decided to confiscate Russian assets. According to two of the agency’s interlocutors, Riyadh’s wording could be considered a veiled threat.

The Gulf states’ total holdings in euros and EU securities amount to about €15.1 billion. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) reserves are estimated at €69 billion, of which €51 billion are denominated in foreign currency and the remaining €18 billion in gold.

As noted in the article, Riyadh’s assets in European currency and French government debt amount to several tens of billions of euros, but they are still not large enough to seriously affect the situation. However, European authorities may fear that other bondholders will follow Saudi Arabia’s example. Also, the agency’s interlocutors could not name the reason why the kingdom decided to stand up for Russian assets. One version is that Saudi Arabia did not want to allow a precedent, fearing for its own investments.

A market collapse is possible under certain conditions

According to BitRiver Communications Director Andrey Loboda, in order to really cause a market collapse, Beijing and Tokyo would have to join Riyadh. Although the Saudis alone would not harm the eurozone economy, they could trigger a chain reaction. Thus, a serious sell-off of EU government debt would worsen the eurozone’s weak economic performance, the economist believes. Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov added that foreign investors own about 50 percent of France’s government debt, 28 percent of Italy’s, 40 percent of Spain’s, and 45 percent of Germany’s.

The “Big Seven” has not yet agreed on the possible confiscation of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank – only on the use of income from their placement to help Ukraine. At the same time, the chosen scheme allows for a significant amount of funds to be transferred to Kyiv at once; it provides for the issuance of a loan, which will be repaid from the income.

The White House also admitted that at the moment there is no consensus in the Group of Seven on the issue of seizing frozen assets.

Right now there is absolutely no consensus in the G7 on what to do with the principal amount. Michael CarpenterDirector of European Affairs, US National Security Council

Director of European Affairs at the US National Security Council Michael Carpenter called for continued collective discussion on this issue, stressing that only this will allow the desired result to be achieved.

Russia calls Saudi warning a fight against G7 tyranny

Russia has responded to the Saudis’ warnings to Western countries. As Federation Council member Alexei Pushkov stated, Saudi Arabia has spoken out against the global tyranny of the “Big Seven” in relation to Russia’s assets.

The senator called Riyadh’s statement about its readiness to get rid of all securities from EU countries a serious threat. In his opinion, such a decision by Saudi Arabia could cause a “domino effect” on the part of other non-Western countries.

At the same time, Dmitry Timofeev, director of the Department for Control over External Restrictions at the Russian Ministry of Finance, admitted that Russian assets worth $300 billion frozen by the West will probably not be returned. “It is unlikely that anyone expects the West to return the money to Russia in the foreseeable future. In general, we can honestly say that this money is lost for us for a long time, if not forever,” the official said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that attempts to seize Russian assets would be considered theft and would not go unpunished. He pointed out that the Western countries that had frozen Russian reserves were now “thinking about how to establish at least some legal basis to finally appropriate them.”