Saudi Arabia threatens to sell EU debt securities

According to sources, Saudi Arabian officials have given a “clear signal” to the West about the need to comply with international law. At the same time, the country’s Finance Ministry does not support retaliatory measures.

“Our relations with the G7 and other countries are based on mutual respect, and we continue to discuss all issues that promote global growth and enhance the resilience of the international financial system,” Bloomberg quotes the agency’s opinion.

Total investments of the Gulf countries in euros and EU securities amount to about 15.1 billion euros. At the same time, the reserves of the European Central Bank (ECB) are estimated at 69 billion euros, of which 51 are denominated in currency, and the remaining 18 in gold. To really cause a market collapse, Beijing and Tokyo should join Riyadh, suggested economist and communications director at BitRiver Andrey Loboda.

While the Saudis alone would not hurt the eurozone economy, they could set off a chain reaction, with a major sell-off in EU debt exacerbating the eurozone’s weak economic performance. Foreign investors own about 50 percent of France’s sovereign debt, 28 percent of Italy’s, 40 percent of Spain’s, and 45 percent of Germany’s, added Evgeny Shatov, a partner at Capital Lab.

The “Big Seven” has not yet agreed on the possible confiscation of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank – only on the use of income from their placement to help Ukraine. At the same time, the chosen scheme allows for a significant amount of funds to be transferred to Kyiv at once; it provides for the issuance of a loan, which will be repaid from the income. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Finance does not expect that the assets will be unfrozen in the foreseeable future.