Saudi Arabia | There was a shooting at the US consulate, two died

of the United States in front of the consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, there was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday, in which two people were killed. According to AFP and Reuters, one of the dead is the man who attacked the consulate and the other is a consulate guard.

According to the Saudi Arabian news agency, the man drove a car in front of the consulate building and got out of the car with a gun in his hand. The consulate guards reacted, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the attacker and the guards.

The attacker was killed immediately, the news agency says. One of the guards was wounded and later died in hospital.

The dead guard was a Nepali. The US State Department confirmed the incident in a statement and said that no US citizens were injured. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences to the relatives of the dead guard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is in contact with Saudi Arabia for the investigation of the case.

Muslims the pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia just started at the beginning of this week. Mecca is located about 70 kilometers from the port city of Jeddah.

The US consulate in Jeddah has been the target of attacks before, most recently in 2016, when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the building. In 2004, five people died in the attack on the consulate, AFP says.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Jeddah earlier in June.