The committee for investigating the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced, a short while ago, that the sighting of the crescent of the holy month has been confirmed, so that tomorrow, Monday, March 11, will be the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, according to what was reported by Al-Ekhbariya channel.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Saudi #Arabia #sighting #crescent #month #Ramadan #confirmed #tomorrow #Monday #day #holy #month
Leave a Reply