The 26 players from Arabia play in the local league. The squad is valued at 20 million euros, being the second least expensive in the entire World Cup (after Qatar). Thus, they have just taken an unbeaten record of 36 games (3 and a half years) from Messi’s Argentina. JUST FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/HtK7KoEiwD

– Central Judge (@Juezcentral) November 22, 2022