The debut of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Saudi Arabia was far from what was expected, both in terms of play and result: Lionel Scaloni’s team fell 2-1, after beginning by winning with a penalty goal from Lionel Andrés Messi .
The team led by Lionel Scaloni missed their opportunities in the first half to be able to get more advantage and thus lead to victory, and went to the complement to overcome the situation, they trusted and the rival scored two great goals with little difference of time.
The most striking thing, apart from the fact that we all knew that Argentina was widely favored to achieve the three points in this clash, It is the low value with which the Saudi team arrived, taking into account the price that each of its footballers has.
Saudi Arabia took the undefeated 36 games without defeats from the Argentine team, the second longest streak in history after Italy, with its 26 players playing in the local league!which is clearly not one of the most recognized on the planet, far from it.
Furthermore, if we focus on the values of the players, His squad is valued at 20 million eurosthe second least expensive of the 32 World Cup participants, only behind the local Qatar.
Each data is even more discouraging for the Argentine team, but it has to serve as a lesson not to trust or underestimate the games before playing them. Otherwise, we will say goodbye to this World Cup early.
#Saudi #Arabia #expensive #local #league #players
Leave a Reply