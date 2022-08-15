An official source in the Saudi Public Prosecution stated that, based on what was submitted by the Parliamentary Monitoring Center, regarding the spread of content through social media, which includes a person in one of the governorates of the Riyadh region brandishing a machine gun, and shooting randomly in a public place, exposing his life and the life of The Saudi Public Prosecutor, Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujeb, issued an order to quickly arrest the aforementioned, based on Articles (15 and 17) of the Criminal Procedures Law, and refer him to the Specialized Prosecution to complete the investigation procedures against him.
The source confirmed that the act committed by the offender is a major crime that requires arrest, in accordance with the decision of the Public Prosecutor (1) and the date of 1-1-1442 AH, in accordance with Article (112) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, stressing the prohibition of such behaviors that endanger the safety of others. And everything that would prejudice the peace and quiet of society, is subject to criminal accountability.
The source indicated that the specialized prosecution will take criminal measures against him, and will demand the most severe legal penalties before the competent court.
