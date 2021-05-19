The media spokesperson for the Makkah Region Police in Saudi Arabia stated that the security follow-up for crimes of assaulting money and tracking the perpetrators resulted in the security authorities being able to arrest (3) residents of the second and third decades of life, two who committed a robbery on a vehicle transporting money in the province Jeddah and ransacked an amount of (1,500,000) riyals, and one of the employees of one of the institutions was shot after they fled to open the funds, and another sheltered them, and was seized in their possession of a pistol, and an amount of (1,475,000) riyals was recovered. Saudi Public Prosecution.