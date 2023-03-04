Today, the sky of Makkah Al-Mukarramah is witnessing the perpendicularity of the increasing humpbacked moon to the Kaaba, which is the first and only perpendicular during the year 2023 AD.

And the head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Eng. Majed Abu Zahra, stated that the moon will reach its inclination, the width of Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the average meridian of its meridian, at 10:43 pm Umm Al-Qura time; It will be at a height of (89.5 degrees) above the horizon, and its disk will be illuminated by (93%) by sunlight, and the angle that separates it from the sun (elongation) is 149 degrees, and it is 405,368 km away. At that time, Mars will be the visible planet in the sky towards the western horizon, along with many bright stars.

And he indicated that the phenomenon of perpendicularity is one of the scientific methods to confirm the accuracy of calculations for the movement of celestial bodies, including the moon, which makes determining its location very accurate, in addition to the possibility of using this astronomical phenomenon to know the direction of the qiblah in a simple way from several regions around the world.

Abu Zahra drew attention to the fact that those who live in geographical locations far from the Grand Mosque in the Arab Gulf region, Arab countries, and areas where the moon is seen above the horizon at the time of perpendicularity, the direction indicates Makkah Al-Mukarramah in a way that matches the accuracy of smart phone applications, and to obtain accurate results, specialists use some devices. for accurate measurements.