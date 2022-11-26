World Cup 2022, a Rolls Royce for all Saudi Arabian players

Historic win againstMessi’s Argentina is celebrated days after Saudi Arabia. After the national holiday (November 23), the royal family headed by the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has decided to give credit to the team coached by coach Hervé Renard (see also: Who is Renard, Saudi Arabia coach: the “handsome Hervé” and the lesson from the Juventus coach, Allegri)

At the end of World Cup in Qatar each player on the team will have one as a gift Rolls Royce ‘Phantom’ model, worth 500,000 euros. Doing the math we are talking about a check for about 13 million dollars to keep all 26 coach Renard’s players happy.

As Harian Metro reports, it wouldn’t be the first time that Arab royals have gifted a Rolls Royce to their players. To the 1994 World Cupstriker Saeed Al-Owairan would receive a similar reward for his decisive goal in the win against Belgium.

