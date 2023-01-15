Saudi Arabia | The Guardian: Saudi professor sentenced to death for using social media

Law professor Awad al-Qarni was arrested in 2017. Court documents seen by The Guardian show he faces the death penalty for, among other things, sharing his opinions on Twitter.

in Saudi Arabia professor of law Awad al-Qarni has received a death sentence for using social media, says a British newspaper The Guardian on Sunday.

The 65-year-old al-Qarni was arrested in 2017. Among other things, the news channel Al-Jazeera reported back in 2019 that al-Qarni is believed to have received a death sentence and is awaiting execution.

Court documents seen by The Guardian show that al-Qarni has been sentenced to death. Among the grounds for the verdict are the use of Twitter and Whatsapp to share opinions and news that the administration accuses of being “hostile” towards the Kingdom.

Reform minded held al-Qarni has been presented in the state media as dangerous. Al-Qarni’s supporters have said he is a respected thinker.

At the time of his arrest, Al-Qarni had approximately two million followers on Twitter.

The legal documents were shown to The Guardian by the imprisoned professor’s son Nasser al-Qarni, who fled Saudi Arabia last year and now lives in Britain. He told the newspaper that he was seeking asylum in Britain.

of Saudi Arabia the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has become known in recent years for persecuting dissidents.

The most famous example is a columnist for The Washington Post Jamal Khashoggi brutal murder in Istanbul in 2018. According to US intelligence, bin Salman ordered the murder.

Other Saudi dissidents have also been jailed for sharing opinions on social media.

Last August, PhD researcher at the University of Leeds Salma al-Shebab was sentenced in Saudi Arabia to 34 years in prison and then a 34-year travel ban for using Twitter.

Among other things, Al-Shebab had supported a well-known Saudi feminist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been convicted of campaigning for women’s right to drive. Al-Hathloul is under a travel ban, although women have been given limited driving rights in the country.

Al-Qarni’s 2017 verdict shows that content published on social media has already had serious consequences early in bin Salman’s reign.

of Saudi Arabia entities connected to the administration have recently increased their holdings in American companies focused on social media and entertainment, such as Twitter, Facebook and Disney.

Saudi prince From Alwaleed bin Talal for example, has become Twitter’s second most significant investor after the billionaire Elon Musk bought the platform. Bin Salman also owns a significant share of Twitter through a Saudi Arabian investment company.

The Saudi Arabian investment company has also increased its stake in Meta, which owns Facebook and Whatsapp.