Saudi Arabia has hosted numerous international sporting events in recent years.

Gulf Saudi Arabia, a rich oil country, has spent at least $ 1.5 billion (€ 1.3 billion) on organizing international sporting events to polish its reputation, a recent report says.

A report by human rights organization Grant Liberty, which will be published next week, already says The Guardian.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has hauled sporting events from side to side, from a chess championship to golf and tennis. The country spent almost € 60 million on the world’s most lucrative gallop race alone, the Saudi Cup, from which nearly € 20 million in prize money was cut.

One of the biggest contracts is the 10-year contract to host the F1 Games in Jeddah. The first race will be run next December. More than 600 million euros were burned in the contract.

Grant According to Liberty, it’s about white washing through sports. According to the organization, the oil state is working to blur the country’s poor human rights record and to promote itself as a leading venue for tourism and events.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman released “Vision 2030” five years ago, which aims to reduce the importance of oil to the country’s economy. According to the report, it has also led to the arrest of feminist activists and the clergy.

“Saudi Arabia is trying to use the good reputation of the world’s most beloved sports stars to cover up human rights organizations’ reports of cruelty, torture and murder, ”says Grant Liberty Lucy Rae, which accuses Saudi Arabia of “human rights violations on an industrial scale”.

Right however, Saudi Arabia has not received all the agreements it wants due to strong protests. The country offered football to the biggest stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messille a contract of around € 5 million under which they would have been the advertising face of UK tourism. The purchase of the Premier League club Newcastle also failed.

New offers have also been made: Saudi Arabia is aiming for, among other things, the boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury–Anhtony Joshua to arrange. According to the report, the Offer Price is $ 200 million (€ 170 million).