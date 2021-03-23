Saudi Arabia | The Guardian: High-ranking Saudi official threatens the life of a UN scientist who investigated the murder of columnist Khashogg

Agnès Callamard investigated the death of the columnist and found “credible evidence” that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia had been involved in the murder.

High value a Saudi official threatened a Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggin a UN investigator who investigated the murder Agnès Callamardin spirit, British newspaper The Guardian says.

According to the newspaper, Callamard had heard of the threat from UN officials in January last year. The threat, he said, was presented at a meeting of the Saudi delegation and UN officials in Geneva.

A high-ranking Saudi official had said he had been told how to “get rid” of Callamard if he were not disciplined by the UN. He had repeated his words, interpreted as a death threat, repeated in the same meeting.

Callamard led a UN investigation into the death of columnist Khashogg, who had written critically about Saudi Arabia, in October 2018. Khashoggi was killed and cut at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. His body was destroyed.

Callamard’s studies were published in June 2019 report, according to which there is “credible evidence” that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and other high-ranking Saudi decision-makers had been involved in the murder.

The United States released in late February intelligence report, according to which bin Salman approved a plan to kidnap or murder Khashogg.

Agnès Callamard from France will take up her new job this month as Secretary General of the human rights organization Amnesty International.