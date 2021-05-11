The Civil Defense Directorate in the Jizan region in Saudi Arabia announced that it had received a report about a military projectile launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia, from inside Yemeni territory, towards one of the border villages in the Jizan region.

Colonel Muhammad bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan region – in a statement broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) – said that with the direct authority of the site, it became clear that a military projectile had fallen in the yard of a house, resulting in damage to the house and a number of civilian vehicles with material damage as a result. Flying shrapnel, without causing any injuries, and the procedures adopted in such cases were directly implemented.