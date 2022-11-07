The spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier Turki Al-Maliki, stated that at 22:52 pm on Sunday, November 6, one of the F-15S fighter planes of the Royal Saudi Air Force crashed as a result of a technical malfunction during a routine training mission in the training area of King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province.

Al-Maliki announced that the air crew, consisting of two officers, had survived after using two life chairs, and that there were no injuries or losses on the ground as a result of the plane crash, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

Brigadier General Al-Maliki concluded his statement that an investigation committee had begun its duties to find out the details of the causes of the accident.