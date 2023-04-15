This came during a phone call received by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, from the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

During the joint contact between the foreign ministers of the three countries, they discussed the current situation in Sudan, with an emphasis on the importance of stopping the military escalation, returning to the framework agreement, in a way that guarantees the security and stability of Sudan and its brotherly people.