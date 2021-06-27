The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said that the Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the city of Khamis Mushait, southwest of Saudi Arabia.

The coalition confirmed that the attempts of hostile militias to target civilian objects and civilians were repelled and destroyed, indicating that it is taking operational measures to deal with the sources of threats.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi territory.

Yesterday, Sunday, the coalition announced the interception and destruction of two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

And repeated attacks by the Houthi militia using booby-trapped drones, despite Arab and international calls to abide by the ceasefire.