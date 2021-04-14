The media spokesman for the Riyadh region police, Major Khaled Al-Kreidis, stated, according to the Saudi News Agency (SPA) that the security follow-up to combat fraud and fraud crimes resulted in the ability of the competent authority in the region police to track sources of financial operations and uncover criminal networks in the regions of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Asir and the Eastern Region, consisting of (24) residents of Pakistani nationality, whose ages ranged between the third and fourth decades, proficiently committed fraudulent crimes of the same pattern and criminal behavior, through which they seized sums of money that exceeded (35) million riyals, by targeting citizens and residents by sending text messages containing fake allegations, Such as winning financial prizes or requesting to update bank data, and after their disclosure of them and providing them to the fraudsters, financial transactions are carried out, and they have been seized in possession of (73) mobile phones to carry out their crimes, and cash amounts estimated at (67,506) riyals, and they were suspended and initial legal measures were taken against them, and they were referred To the Public Prosecution.