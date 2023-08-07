Saudi Arabia tempts Piotr Zielinski. The Polish midfielder from Napoli, linked to the blue club by a contract until 2024, has not extended the agreement with the club, which – according to the latest news on the transfer market – does not close the transfer of the player. Zielinski is in the crosshairs of the very rich Al Ahly, who is willing to offer a seasonal salary of around 14-15 million euros, with an increase on the proposal presented a couple of months ago and rejected by the player. Now, the raise may convince the player to accept the new destination. Napoli is moving towards a possible replacement and for days has been on the trail of Teun Koopmeiners, the Dutch midfielder of Atalanta.

Saudi Arabia, in relation to Naples, is back in the news also due to the situation of Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian center forward, linked to the Azzurri by a contract until 2025, is always in the sights of the Saudi Pro League. According to Nigerian media, Osimhen has already reached an agreement in principle for a very rich multi-year contract. Napoli, however, would not have sat down at the table with potential buyers yet.