Riyadh (Al-Ittihad) inaugurated Saudi Today, there is a new program to provide decent and attractive jobs to its citizens to increase the share of their participation in the labor market in the private sector, and it was called the “Developer Nitaqat Program”.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a statement today, Sunday, that this program will contribute to providing more than 340,000 jobs for citizens until 2024, and considered the program, which was carried out in partnership with relevant government agencies and the private sector, as a key partner in designing labor market decisions.

The Nitaqat Developer Program aims to provide the highest quality jobs for Saudi citizens, including engineering, pharmacy, dentistry, information and communication technology jobs and other similar professions, and plans to localize these jobs are also being supported by setting a minimum wage.

The ministry had launched the first version of the Nitaqat program in 2011, to stimulate the localization of jobs and set a minimum wage for Saudis in the private sector, as the beginning was by increasing the minimum wage to 3 thousand riyals, then it was raised to 4 thousand riyals at the beginning of the second quarter of this year.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development participated in the new Nitaqat program with the private sector through more than 28 workshops, in which 23 economic sectors were represented.