Saudi Arabia takes precautionary measures to combat Corona for a period of 30 days

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend all events, parties, corporate meetings and the like, in banquet halls and wedding halls independent or affiliated with hotels, as well as in breaks and camps that are used for these purposes, for a period of 30 days, which can be extended.

The official Saudi News Agency (SPA) quoted an official source at the Ministry of Interior this morning, Thursday, that this decision is in addition to a series of other decisions that come in light of the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The source said that these decisions were taken “based on what was submitted by the competent health authorities regarding the measures taken by the Kingdom in the face of the emerging corona virus (Covid 19), and coinciding with the emergence of indicators of an increase in the epidemic curve in some regions of the Kingdom and the laxity in the application of preventive and precautionary measures and approved protocols, And the need to take preventive and precautionary measures commensurate with the needs of the current situation, and given what the world is witnessing about the emergence of a second wave of Corona virus (Covid 19) and the importance of preserving public health and the absence of a second outbreak in the Kingdom, which may lead to increased pressure on health facilities and the difficulty of controlling On the pandemic. “

(SPA) added that it has also been decided to stop all entertainment activities and events for a period of 10 days, which can be extended, and that the maximum number of human gatherings in social events should not exceed 20 people, for a period of 10 days, which can be extended.

The Kingdom has also decided to close cinemas, indoor entertainment centers, and independent indoor games places in restaurants, shopping centers, etc., as well as halls and sports centers, for a period of 10 days, which can be extended.

She added that the provision of internal ordering services in restaurants, cafes and the like will be suspended, and that external requests will be limited to a period of 10 days, which can be extended.

It was also decided to distribute the prayers for funerals in cemeteries at all times of the day to reduce the number of mourners at the same time, in addition to preparing places for funeral prayer to apply social distancing during prayer, and for burial places to be separated at a time by a distance of 100 meters, as much as possible, in the cemetery as much as possible. Ensures that mourners spacing is achieved.

The agency stated that this will be implemented as of ten in the evening local time (1900 GMT).