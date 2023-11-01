Rome – Millions of petrodollars to create an exciting football championship in Saudi Arabia, full of champions, but almost empty stadiums. While the Saudi kingdom is aiming decisively to ‘refresh’ one’s image through sport, from formula one to tennis, from boxing to golf via horse riding with the declared aim of one day organizing an Olympics, the millionaire campaign for football (with the arrival of champions of the caliber of Benzema and Neymar up to the hiring of the former Italian coach Roberto Mancini) which culminated with the solitary candidacy for the 2034 World Cup does not find too many followers if you consider that the average number of spectators sometimes does not exceed a thousand presences and even on TV the ratings are at their lowest levels.

For Jordan Henderson’s last match in the Liverpool shirt, at Anfield last May there were 53,306 spectators. When he showed up on the pitch the other Sunday to play Al Ettifaq-Al Riyadh, there were 696 around him, around three hundred fewer than the crowd present for the trip to Abha the month before. The largest crowd in the Saudi championship gathers around Steven Gerrard’s team, last month there were 14,045 spectators in Al Ahli. But the total attendance for the first nine home games was 64,476, more or less the capacity of Anfield or the Olimpico in Rome.

A few days ago The Athletic reported on the gap that exists between Europe’s interest in football and the numbers of audiences interested in the Saudi championship, despite the crazy summer transfer market. In the promotional material provided to the international media ahead of the new seasonit was guaranteed that 80% of the local population is passionate about football, watching it, playing it or simply following it. In reality, however, in the first 100 games of the season, 18 had an audience of fewer than 1,000 spectators. Eight teams had stadium attendances under four figures. The lowest number was recorded for Al Riyadh-Al Akhdoud at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd stadium in Riyadh, 1 September, 133 spectators. The penultimate Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema played for Al Ittihad in front of 4,149 spectators against Al Raed, a match in which Kante and Fabinho were also on the pitch. For Neymar’s first match as a starter with his new team in Damac we reached 11 thousand and there aren’t many more for Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to The Athletic in England, in the fifth division, the tournament comparable to the Italian Excellence championship, therefore amateurs, the average spectators are 3,349 spectators per match. The same goes for the Auditel data of the first matches broadcast live in Italy which are similarly disheartening.

The Saudi state aims to establish itself as a superpower in world sport, after having increased its investments in football, Formula 1, golf, horse riding and boxing. All initiatives related to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman“who intends to transform his kingdom – writes Le Figaro today – into a country of business and tourism to reduce dependence on oil revenues, according to his detractors by diverting international attention from violations of human rights”.

For the 2034 World Cup, Arabia will have to prepare to welcome 48 national teams, 104 matches, for the involvement of at least 14 stadiums between 40,000 and 80,000 seats, 72 training fields at the request of FIFA. “Fifa may have scored an own goal,” says Steve Cockburn of Amnesty International in a joint press release from the Sports and Rights Alliance organisation, which brings together NGOs, trade unions and fan representatives. In a separate note, Human Rights Watch called on the world body to postpone the awarding of the World Cup, believing that an “ethical, transparent, objective and impartial” procedure had not been followed.

With an estimate of 13.4 million migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, inadequate protection of work and health, the absence of trade unions, of independent controls on human rights and freedom of the press, there is reason to fear for the lives of those who will build the stadiums, means of transport, hotels and other hospitality infrastructure” according to Minky Worden, the organization’s director of global initiatives.