Saudi Arabia has suspended negotiations to normalize relations with Israel, two sources with behind-the-scenes access to the Riyadh dictatorship reported this Friday (13) to Reuters.

The decision comes at a time when Israel is carrying out a counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip, in response to last weekend’s attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on its territory.

According to Reuters, one of the sources said that negotiations could not continue for now and that the issue of Israeli concessions to the Palestinians will need to be prioritized when discussions resume.

On Wednesday (11), the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, spoke by telephone with the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, in the first conversation between them since Riyadh and Tehran announced in March the reestablishment of relations diplomatic relations, after seven years of broken ties.

The fact that the Saudi dictatorship maintains contact with Iran, accused of having helped in the Hamas attack, indicates the change of focus in Bin Salman’s foreign policy due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A day earlier, the prince had spoken with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, and in the conversation, according to the official Saudi press, he opposed the “expansion” of the conflict and said that Riyadh continues “to support the Palestinian people to achieve the their legitimate rights to a decent life, to achieve their hopes and aspirations and to achieve a just and lasting peace.”

In September, during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the world had the prospect of a “new Middle East” with the possible normalization of diplomatic relations between his country and Saudi Arabia. .

In the same week, Bin Salman told American broadcaster Fox News that the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel was “getting closer every day”.

The Saudis conditioned the agreement on the signing of a defense pact with the United States, help in the development of its civil nuclear program and progress towards the creation of a Palestinian state.

However, after Israel signed the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and later extended to Morocco and Sudan, the normalization of relations with the Saudis is also on hold.