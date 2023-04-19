Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed that the next stage requires that the relationship between Syria and the Arab countries return to its proper state, and that Syria’s role in the Arab world and regionally be better than it was before, while Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that relations with the Kingdom stem from a historical depth dating back to decades between the two countries. Yesterday, the Syrian President received the Saudi Foreign Minister, who arrived in Damascus on an official visit, the first of its kind in 12 years.

And the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement, that the meeting witnessed a discussion of efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, which preserves Syria’s unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity.

The statement revealed that the two sides discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement to the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions, achieve national reconciliation, and contribute to Syria’s return to its Arab surroundings and the resumption of its natural role in the Arab world.

The Syrian News Agency, SANA, quoted al-Assad as saying during a meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, “Sound relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia are the natural state that should be, and these relations do not constitute an interest for the two countries only, but rather reflect an Arab and regional interest.”

Al-Assad added that the open and realistic policies pursued by Saudi Arabia are in the interest of the Arab countries and the region, and that the Arab brotherly role is necessary in supporting the Syrian people to overcome all the repercussions of the war on Syria, stabilize the situation and liberate all Syrian lands.

The Syrian President considered that the changes taking place in the world make Arab cooperation more necessary at this stage in order to invest these changes in the interest of the Arab people in their various countries.

In turn, the Saudi Foreign Minister said that the next stage requires that the relationship between Syria and the Arab countries return to its proper state, and that Syria’s role in the Arab world and regionally be better than it was before.

He expressed his country’s confidence in the ability of Syria and its people to overcome the effects of the war and achieve sustainable development, stressing the Kingdom’s support for Syria and its support for everything that would preserve the unity, security and stability of the Syrian territories and create the appropriate environment for the return of refugees and displaced persons.

Upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was received by the Minister of Presidential Affairs of the Syrian Republic, Mansour Azzam.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter that the visit comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s keenness and interest in reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis. The visit comes about a week after the visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Miqdad, to Saudi Arabia on April 12, in the first visit of its kind since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011.

On Saturday, the city of Jeddah hosted a consultative meeting of the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, to ​​discuss efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that would bring it back to its Arab surroundings. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement after the meeting, that it was agreed to take more measures that would contribute to stabilizing the situation throughout the Syrian territories.

The statement added, “These consultations and exchange of views took place on the efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions and preserve Syria’s unity, security, stability, and Arab identity, and return it to its Arab surroundings, in a way that achieves the good of its people.”