The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation in the strongest terms of what some armed groups have done of vandalism and tampering with the building of the Kingdom’s embassy in Sudan and its annexes, in addition to sabotaging the housing and property of Saudi employees working in the embassy.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s total rejection of all forms of violence and sabotage towards diplomatic missions and representations, stressing the importance of confronting these armed groups that are trying to undermine the return of security and stability to Sudan and its brotherly people. According to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) early this morning, Thursday.