The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli statements regarding the Philadelphi Corridor, and the futile attempts to justify the continued Israeli violations of international laws and norms, affirming its solidarity and support for the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in confronting these Israeli allegations.”

She added: “The Kingdom, while warning of the consequences of these provocative statements, and their repercussions in undermining the mediation efforts undertaken by the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar and the United States of America to reach a permanent ceasefire, and increasing the severity of the dangerous escalation witnessed by the region, reiterates its emphasis on the importance of putting an end to the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the necessity of concerted international efforts to enable them to exercise their inherent right to self-determination, and establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement its complete rejection of the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through which he tried to use Egypt’s name to distract Israeli public opinion, obstruct reaching a ceasefire deal and exchange of hostages and detainees, and obstruct the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Egypt stressed its rejection of all allegations made by Israeli officials in this regard.

What did Netanyahu say?