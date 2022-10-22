with videoSaudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has given the go-ahead for construction on his megalomaniac construction project’ The Line’ . Recently released drone images show that the excavation work for the foundation of the 170-kilometer-long skyscraper has started.



Oct 22 2022

According to various international media, the images from aerial photography company Ot Sky show how a long linear trench is being dug in the northwestern province of Tabuk. The trench will contain the foundations of the city, which is planned to be 170 kilometers long.

Announced in January 2021, The Line will be the centerpiece of Neom, a planned mega-economic zone along the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia’s promotional videos describe The Line as part of the “civilization revolution.”

Impression of The Line. © AFP



Mirrored Skyscrapers

The futuristic metropolis will feature two lines of mirror-encased skyscrapers and accommodate 9 million people in between. There will also be a football stadium that floats 300 meters above the ground, as well as vertical farms (with 'robot farmers'), a marina and a high-speed train below the city. The cost is therefore not less and is estimated at 980 billion euros. The country is considering going public with the project.

The Line, a major architectural project in Saudi Arabia, has started. © AFP



The Line. © neom



Co2 neutral

The crown prince first revealed his plans for Neom in northwestern Saudi Arabia in 2017. The carbon neutral project is part of its ‘Vision 2030’ reform plan, which aims to diversify the country’s economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia aims to complete the project by 2030, but in the Wall Street Journal It read that construction could take up to 50 years. Neom employees have also expressed concerns that people might not want to live in a vertical city after the coronavirus pandemic, and that The Line’s size could affect groundwater flow and limit the migratory route of animals.

© AFP



© AFP



© AFP

