The deal represents more than half of the volume of investment agreements worth more than ten billion dollars that were signed on the first day of the Arab and Chinese businessmen conference in Riyadh, Sunday, in sectors including technology, renewable energy sources, agriculture, real estate, minerals, supply chains, tourism and health care.

While relations between the Kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, and China are still focused on the energy sector, there is a push to boost investments in non-oil sectors as part of a diversification plan in the Kingdom.

The Saudi plan includes developing the electric vehicle industry locally. China’s Human Horizons manufactures electric vehicles under the Hi-Fi brand in China.

The Saudi statement said that China’s foreign direct investment in the markets of the Arab world amounted to $23 billion in 2021, of which $3.5 billion is in the Kingdom.

Human Horizons said in March it would launch its premium Hi-Fi brand in some European markets this year as it looks to expand abroad.