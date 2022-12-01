Aims Memorandum of Understanding to raise the level of readiness of the Saudi naval forces; To enhance maritime security in the region, protect the vital and strategic interests of the Kingdom, and support the strategic, operational and tactical goals of the Ministry of Defense.

Terms and objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding

The agreement includes that the Spanish company localize up to 100% of naval shipbuilding, integration of combat systems, and ship maintenance, in line with the goals and vision of the Kingdom 2030.

The MoU focuses on the integration of combat systems into new ships, systems design and architecture, hardware design, software development, testing, systems verification, prototyping, simulation and prototyping, as well as logistical support and training program design.

The Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense, Khaled Al-Bayari, confirmed that the memorandum of understanding aims to create a base for advanced marine industries in the Kingdom, with the aim of raising the readiness of the armed forces, sustaining systems, localizing military industries, and maximizing the use of local content.

Al-Bayari said that this memorandum enhances the contribution to raising military readiness, enhancing joint operation between all security and military agencies, in addition to raising transparency and spending efficiency.

For his part, Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, Ahmed Al-Ohali, affirmed: “This memorandum promotes the process of localization in the military industries sector by achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s vision to localize more than 50% of the total military spending by 2030, which will enable it to achieve national priorities represented in promoting The Kingdom’s strategic independence, in addition to developing a sustainable local military industries sector that enhances the building of local industrial capabilities and diverse supply chains, in addition to the localization of human cadres.

Al-Ohali added that the memorandum comes to strengthen the Kingdom’s global position in the military industries sector, especially through its strategic geographical location that connects three continents, making it the ideal destination for investment in this sector.

For his part, Chairman and CEO of Navanita, Ricardo García Baguro, confirmed his happiness at signing the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Defense to build a number of multi-tasking combat ships, after the success of the first project, the Sarawat Project, which is a qualitative leap for Navantia and the Royal Saudi Navy.

And he considered that the timely completion of the first project contributed to renewing the confidence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Navantia company, as two of the project’s ships were launched: the “His Majesty the King Jubail” and the “His Majesty the King Diriyah”.

Baqero indicated that the project ships are characterized by their incorporation of the latest combat systems to deal with all air threats, surface and subsurface, and are the latest of their kind in the world.