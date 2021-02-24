RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has opened purchase order books for a euro-denominated bond deal that is divided into two tranches for three and nine years, three sources familiar with the matter said. The sources added that the initial indicative price is about 60 basis points above the average fixed and variable interest swap rates for the three-year segment, and about 90 basis points above the average fixed and variable interest swap rates for nine-year securities.

BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and Samba Capital are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later in the day.