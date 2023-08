How did you feel about the content of this article?

Photo: Marco Longari/EFE/EPA/Pool

Saudi Arabian authorities have sentenced to death the brother of a renowned Saudi activist for allegedly posting on the social network X (formerly Twitter) criticizing corruption and the situation of human rights in the Arab monarchy, according to the Gulf Center for Human Rights Human Rights (CGHR).

The sentence against Mohamed bin Nasser al Ghamdi was handed down on July 10, after posting with “an unknown account” on the X platform “criticism of corruption” and “human rights violations” that are carried out in Saudi Arabia, reported the NGO in a statement.

His brother, the renowned activist Saeed bin Nasser al Ghamdi, exiled in the United Kingdom since 2018, stated on August 24, also on X, that the court specializing in terrorism cases that judged his relative did not accept the medical reports that indicated that the convict suffers from “chronic neurological diseases”. Nor did they take into account that the profile from which these publications were made was “unknown” and had only nine followers.

Faced with this situation, Saeed highlighted that the death sentence against his brother, which he described as a “farce”, aims to force him to return to Saudi Arabia, after Saudi intelligence services have carried out “failed attempts” to repatriate him. it. The dissident was the victim of a vicious campaign by the Saudi government against his opponents in 2017, which led to a wave of arrests of human rights defenders, and in 2018 he sought political asylum in the United Kingdom, where he currently runs the Sanad Rights Foundation, which documents human rights violations in the Arab kingdom.

“The CGHR considers this to represent a dangerous escalation after the shocking decades-long prison sentences passed against human rights defenders (…) recalled that dozens of activists were recently detained for their activities on the Internet. The organization also said it “firmly believes that the death penalty has been widely used as a political tool by the Saudi authorities and is aimed at sowing fear in the country and terrorizing citizens, especially human rights activists.”