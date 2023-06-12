There was no shortage of nasty things for Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, America’s premier golf tour, to say about Saudi Arabia when a kingdom-backed upstart league began recruiting its high-profile players.

Monahan lamented a “foreign monarchy that is spending billions of dollars in an attempt to buy the game of golf.” He lashed out at the players who left for the new league, LIV Golf, hinting at the stain that human rights violations by the Saudi government would leave on them.

But on Tuesday, there he was sitting next to the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund—both smiling jovially—to announce that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were forming what promises to be a lucrative partnership.

“I recognize that people will call me a hypocrite,” Monahan said later that day. “But circumstances do change.”

The deal, if it goes ahead, represents a huge victory for Saudi Arabia and its leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they bid to become a major player in world sports. But the moment also transcends sports as Saudi Arabia seeks greater political influence in the Middle East and beyond.

In recent weeks, the country has seen a flurry of diplomatic activity and some successes, including the opening of an embassy for longtime rival Iran, as the countries move toward restoring normal relations.

And the golf deal was just the culmination of a busy week in which Prince Mohammed also hosted Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, who represented another vocal critic of the kingdom, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. In the 2020 election campaign, Biden vowed to turn Saudi Arabia into a “pariah” state for the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and other human rights violations.

“This is a moment that many of us are enjoying,” said Prince Talal Al Faisal, a Saudi businessman and member of the royal family. Like many Saudis, he said he felt negative news coverage of his country was often unfair or inaccurate.

“There comes a point where you think, okay, this is hopeless,” he said. “And a moment like this makes you think, ‘Wait, well, if you try hard enough, you’ll finally get away with it.'”

Five years ago, this moment would have seemed impossible.

In 2018, Saudi agents murdered and dismembered Khashoggi, a Saudi exile who had fled to the United States, at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. International condemnation was outright and, for a moment, it seemed as if Prince Mohammed was facing isolation on the world stage. A US intelligence assessment determined that the Crown Prince likely ordered the assassination, a charge he has repeatedly denied.

The assassination was the highlight of a broader crackdown on dissent that continues to this day. But within months, American and European CEOs who had canceled conference appearances in the kingdom quietly returned. Prince Mohammed told visitors he was determined to go ahead with his plan to diversify the conservative Islamic kingdom’s economy and open it up socially.

Foreign leaders began to return to visit. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which oversees some $650 billion in assets, continued to make high-profile investments around the world, such as LIV Golf.

In a span of five years, Prince Mohammed has taken great strides towards diversifying the oil-dependent economy, investing in mining, tourism and entertainment. Under him, the Country ended the ban on women driving, significantly relaxed gender segregation and even promoted electronic music raves, shattering ideas about what was possible in the kingdom.

“Keeping up with Saudi Arabia is not only difficult for non-Saudis, but also for the Saudis themselves,” said Bader Al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University.

Critics have accused Saudi Arabia of spending on sports to distract from its poor human rights record, charges Saudi officials have denied.

Just days before Blinken’s arrival, Prince Mohammed welcomed President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela for a visit. On Sunday and Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Investment will host a major gathering of Arab and Chinese businessmen.

And, at least for a few days, the kingdom can continue to bask in the glow of its golf victory.

Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, will also head the board of the new golf entity, although the PGA Tour will occupy most of the seats on it. The wealth fund has the exclusive right to invest in the new company going forward, opening the door for it to increase its stake in the coming years.

The sovereign wealth fund has also achieved quick results from its investment in English soccer club Newcastle United, which qualified for the UEFA Champions League just 18 months after its purchase.

Saudi Arabia is also trying to turn its national soccer league into a destination for top talent by offering some of the highest salaries in the history of the sport to some of the world’s best-known players. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi club Al-Nassr after the 2022 World Cup, in a deal worth a reported $200 million per season; and French striker Karim Benzema, the current world player of the year, will leave Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad, the team confirmed Tuesday, reportedly for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Like it or not, we are central to a lot of things that happen around the world,” Prince Talal said.

By: Vivian Nereim and Ahmed Al Omran