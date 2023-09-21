Saudi Arabia | Saudi Arabia’s crown prince warns that the country will acquire nuclear weapons if Iran does too

According to Crown Prince bin Salman, Iran would start a “war against the whole world” by using a nuclear weapon.

Saudi Arabia plans to acquire a nuclear weapon if Iran acquires one, says the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman US channel Fox News in the interview.

“If they get one, we have to get one,” he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA said at the beginning of the year that Iran had already enriched uranium close to the 90 percent strength needed for a nuclear weapon. Iran has repeatedly denied that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

According to Bin Salman, Iran’s efforts to acquire a nuclear weapon are futile, as Iran’s use of a nuclear weapon would start “a war against the whole world”.

Bin Salman is considered the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, although the country is officially ruled by his father, the king Salman.

In an interview bin Salman also said that the normalization of relations with Israel is progressing.

Israel has normalized diplomatic relations with several Arab countries, but establishing relations with Saudi Arabia is considered historic, as the country is home to the holiest sites for Muslims.

However, Bin Salman said he hoped for improvements in Palestinian rights as Israel expanded its illegal settlements in the West Bank.

“The Palestinian issue is very important to us. We have to solve it,” he said in an interview.

In return Regarding the normalization of relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia has negotiated with the United States similar security guarantees that the United States has agreed with Japan and South Korea, said New York Times on Tuesday.

Relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia have been close for several decades.

However, the gaps have been tightened by an incident that happened about five years ago Jamal Khashoggi murder. According to US intelligence, bin Salman had approved the murder of Khashoggi.