The spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health, Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aali, said that the ministry rules out a return to the curfew for several reasons, the most prominent of which is that the community has sufficient awareness, and constitutes immunity.

He said, “This obsession (curfew) is appreciated, but a return to the first squares and the zero point is very unlikely,” noting that “the risk of infection with the Omicron mutant exists for all age groups, but it increases for those with chronic diseases.”

He added: “More than 23 million have been vaccinated with two doses or more, and the target rate exceeded 95%, and of the total population in the Kingdom exceeded 70%.” Regarding the vaccination of children, he explained that “the dose of children is less than the size of adult doses, and it has special packages and special syringes, and there are no studies confirming the children’s need for three doses.

With regard to vaccine developments, Al-Abd Al-Aali stressed that “any new vaccine that proves useful to the Kingdom takes the initiative to provide it, and what is currently available is Pfizer and Moderna,” noting that “there are medicines of an immune nature that target the virus, and they must be followed up by the “Medication Authority” to provide them.”