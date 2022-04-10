Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of 96 new infections with the emerging coronavirus that causes the disease “Covid-19”, while monitoring the recovery of 289 cases and the death of 3 cases.

According to the health statistic today, the total number of cumulative cases since the appearance of the first case in Saudi Arabia reached 751813 cases, and the number of critical cases reached 75 critical cases receiving care in intensive care, while the total recovery cases reached 737,199 cases, while the death toll rose to 9058 cases.