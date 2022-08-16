Today, Tuesday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of 103 new infections with the emerging coronavirus that causes “Covid-19”, while 151 cases of recovery and one death were recorded, according to Okaz.

According to the “Health” statistic today, the cumulative total of cases of infection since the appearance of the first case in Saudi Arabia has reached 812,196 cases, including 3837 active cases, most of which are stable and their health conditions are reassuring, including 80 critical cases in intensive care, while the total recovery cases amounted to 799,087 cases, in When the death toll rose to 9,272 deaths.