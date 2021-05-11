The General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia said today, Monday, that foreigners coming to the Kingdom must undergo a one-week quarantine in places approved by the government from May 20 to combat the spread of Covid-19. To open the kingdom, excluded individuals such as Saudis, air travel crews and diplomats will have to undergo quarantine in their homes unless they have received the vaccination.

The authority required airlines to contract with shelters and accommodation facilities approved by the Ministry of Tourism in order to accommodate travelers subject to quarantine. The cost will be added to the price of the flight ticket.

People who have received full vaccination are not required to go into quarantine if they present a certificate.

Foreign travelers over the age of eight years must show a negative result for the (PCR) test to detect the Coronavirus, not later than 72 hours before the flight.