Reconciliation in sight in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia reopens its airspace and its land and sea borders in Qatar on Monday after more than three years of severance of diplomatic ties between the two Gulf countries, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister announced on Monday (January 4th). This announcement comes on the eve of a much-awaited summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in Saudi Arabia, during which a reconciliation could be sealed between Riyadh – as well as several other countries – and Qatar.

The office of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, said in a statement that the leader will attend the CCG summit, a first in three years of diplomatic coldness in the region and a promising sign of reconciliation. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed their ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting the Islamists, of connivance with Iran or of sowing trouble in the region. The rich and ambitious gas emirate has always denied and denounced the “blockade” of which he claims to be a victim.

The United States, anxious to unify the Arab countries vis-à-vis Iran, lobbied to reconcile the cold countries in the Gulf, all of them being strategic partners of Washington. “We have achieved a breakthrough in the dispute in the Gulf Cooperation Council”, thus welcomed an American official on condition of anonymity, specifying that Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to President Donald Trump, would be present in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The break with Qatar was accompanied by retaliatory measures: closure of borders and airspace to Qatari planes and restriction on Qatari travel, which sometimes led to the separation of mixed families.

US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in November that allowing planes from Qatar to fly over Saudi Arabia was a priority for President Trump, as part of his policy of maximum pressure on Tehran. According to Iranian media, Qatar – whose planes are forced to bypass Saudi Arabia – pays more than $ 100 million a year to use the airspace of the Islamic Republic, a windfall for the country choked by sanctions American.