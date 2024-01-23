Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia renewed its demand to stop the war that has been ongoing on the Gaza Strip for 109 days. This came in a session of the Saudi Council of Ministers, which was chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to what was reported by the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

According to the same source, “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday, in Riyadh.” Information Minister Salman Al-Dosari explained in a statement, “The Council followed developments in the situation in the Palestinian arena and the international efforts made regarding it.” The Council of Ministers reiterated “the Kingdom’s rejection of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the necessity of an immediate ceasefire.”

He also “stressed the necessity of introducing aid and preventing the forced displacement of residents, to create conditions for the return of stability and the achievement of lasting and sustainable peace.”