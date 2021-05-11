Baghdad (agencies)

Search the Iraqi President Barham SalihYesterday, with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

A statement by the Iraqi Presidency stated that President Saleh stressed during the meeting the importance of developing relations between the two sides and consolidating cooperation in various fields, working with agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries in the fields of security, economy and investment and strengthening them towards more joint cooperation and coordination, in a manner that achieves the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

He explained that the meeting also witnessed praise for the depth and development of brotherly relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and the two countries ’keenness to develop close bilateral cooperation and coordination, as well as highlighting the pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Arab and regional regions.

For his part, the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense expressed the Kingdom’s commitment to support the security and stability of Iraq and to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, economy and investment, in the interest of the two brotherly peoples.