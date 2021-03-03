The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia faces various challenges on multiple strategic and security levels, in addition to what is new in its relations with the United States of America. On the one hand, America turns a blind eye to Iran’s practices in the region, and raises the terrorist designation of the Houthi militias, which has given the latter the courage to double its attacks with Iranian weapons against the Kingdom, and on the other hand, the Kingdom is facing provocative American statements affecting its sovereignty under pretexts and human rights allegations waved by the US President’s administration. Joe Biden, and it is related to the CIA report that is based on conclusions and guesses that lack the element of legal documentation regarding the case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which ended at the thresholds of justice and with international monitoring through which the perpetrators received the punishment they deserved according to the judicial legislation in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a major player in global politics, a major guarantor of the stability of the Middle East region, an important economic engine in global oil and energy markets, and an important factor in the stability of their prices .. Therefore, any prejudice to the security of the Kingdom is undoubtedly a prejudice to the entire Middle East region, in particular. In the politically and economically stable Gulf region.

The Kingdom’s foreign policy is characterized by a high degree of credibility and balance, whether with the United States or with others. The American side, in its “democratic” and “republican” versions, is aware of this fact, and thus knows the importance of the Kingdom as a historical ally or as a “partner”, as current President Joe Biden himself said about it. Saudi Arabia, whether a partner or an ally, is a reliable state in many fields, whether in terms of security, combating terrorism or energy price stability, in addition to its regional and global weight that enabled it to acquire the membership of the “G20”, the most economically powerful in the world.

All of these aspects cannot be overlooked by the American side or to find an alternative to the size of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and therefore it is not acceptable in international relations and diplomacy to deal with the Kingdom in this condescending manner that is not befitting to its sovereignty and size, which is characterized by dictation more than a reset of the relationship, as the spokeswoman for the House stated White last Monday. This is in addition to the fact that President Biden has spent fifty years in the political arena, and he should not act as if he was new to politics and international relations issues. And what was stated in the White House spokeswoman’s statement about resetting the relationship and that the Kingdom is no longer an ally as before .. All of this will, in fact, only lead to temporary gaining some media momentum in the “battle of terms”!

The question that arises after a stormy week of statements and debates about the Khashoggi case and its attempt to use it as a pressure card and blackmail the kingdom: Is the goal to settle partisan accounts to reverse any stable relations between the administration of former President Trump and his allies, at the expense of the strategic and historical relations with the Kingdom, or does it go beyond that to New attempts to play the region and ignite it with new data and re-promote Obama’s plan, which failed in 2011, through the Khashoggi case this time ?!

If it is the first matter, then the game is lean and unfortunate for a country like America, and if the goal is to adopt a new scenario for Arab devastation, the Saudi interior enjoys strong immunity represented by a people who carries great loyalty to their land and leadership, and the tendentious campaigns only increase solidity and cohesion, and the matter in the end for this people and its leadership is just A whirlwind in a teacup!

* A Saudi writer