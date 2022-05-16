An official source stated that the NEOM project is one of the major strategic projects of the Public Investment Fund, and is completely subject to the sovereignty and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The source completely denied the comments made by the head of the tourism sector in NEOM (Andrew McAvoy) regarding the demographic situation within the city of the future, or that they will have a special characteristic called them to distinguish them from others. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The source noted that the NEOM project will operate within special economic zones subject to the sovereignty and economy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in terms of security, defense and regulatory aspects, with the development of economic legislation specific to the project area that achieves the best concepts of governance of economic zones in the world, so that NEOM is one of the most important points of attraction globally.