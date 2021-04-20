Today, Tuesday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of 12 new deaths from the emerging corona virus. This brings the total deaths in the Kingdom due to corona infection to 6,846.

And the Ministry indicated in a press statement today that 1,070 new cases of the virus were recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 407,000. It also pointed out that 940 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total of those recovering to 390,538.

