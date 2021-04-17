Today, Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of nine new deaths from the emerging corona virus.

This brings the total deaths in the Kingdom due to corona infection to 6810.

And the Ministry indicated in a press statement today that 948 new cases of the virus were recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 404,54.

It also pointed out that 775 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total of those recovering to 387,795.