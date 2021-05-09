Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced the registration of (942) new confirmed cases of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to (426,384) cases, among which (9572) active cases are still receiving medical care, and most of them have a reassuring health condition, including (1336) critical cases, and (1064) new cases of recovery were also registered, bringing the number of people recovering, praise be to God, to (409740) cases, and the number of deaths reached (7,072) cases, in addition to (13) new deaths. “





