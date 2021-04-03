The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the registration of 684 new infections with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), in addition to 6 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,690 cases, during the past 24 hours. The Saudi Ministry of Health stated in a statement that the total number of injuries in the Kingdom has reached 392009 cases so far, while the number of recoveries has reached 379,312 … indicating at the same time that the number of active cases has reached 6007 cases, including 761 critical cases.