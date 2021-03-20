Today, Saturday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of six new deaths from the emerging corona virus.

This brings the total deaths in the Kingdom due to corona infection to 6,602 cases.

And the Ministry indicated in a press statement, today, Saturday, that 382 new cases of the virus were recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 384,653.

It also pointed out that 271 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total of those recovering to 374,135.